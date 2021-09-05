Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

