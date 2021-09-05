Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Universal Display by 15.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $209.23 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

