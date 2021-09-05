Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 102.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

