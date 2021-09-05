Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,482,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.