Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,482,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.
In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
