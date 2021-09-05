Balancer (BAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.35 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Balancer has a total market cap of $229.19 million and approximately $71.35 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $33.01 or 0.00065741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00835617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

