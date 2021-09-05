Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PTC by 11.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

