Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.