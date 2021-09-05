Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after buying an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

