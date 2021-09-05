Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 293 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.47.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

