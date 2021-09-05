Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

