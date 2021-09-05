Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.62 ($4.26).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

