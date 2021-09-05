Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.