Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $145.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

BMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 580,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

