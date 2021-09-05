Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $145.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 580,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.