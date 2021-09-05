Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9,860.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00123610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00804399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 614,762 coins and its circulating supply is 483,502 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

