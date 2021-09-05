Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.72

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.72 ($78.49) and traded as low as €64.62 ($76.02). Basf shares last traded at €64.93 ($76.39), with a volume of 1,693,540 shares.

BAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

