Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.71 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Baxter International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Baxter International by 90,079.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

