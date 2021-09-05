Bbva USA Invests $165,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $117.88 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,948 shares of company stock worth $13,574,145 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

