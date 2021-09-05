Bbva USA Invests $201,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $167.60 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

