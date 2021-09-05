Bbva USA Makes New $177,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.96 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

