Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

