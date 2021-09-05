BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $8,040,816.79 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $336.32 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.