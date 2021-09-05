BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $8,040,816.79 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $336.32 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.