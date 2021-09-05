Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $13.13 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.46 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.13 or 0.00026094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,050,761 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

