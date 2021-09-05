Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 337,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

