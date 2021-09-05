Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

