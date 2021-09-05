Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $303,886.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $303,886.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.30 or 0.07849252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.92 or 0.99586627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00979989 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

