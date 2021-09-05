Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIRDF. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.