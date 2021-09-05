BitBall Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1.83 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,715.43 or 0.99875825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008485 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

