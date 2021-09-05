Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $101.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $111,495.28 and approximately $101.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018957 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.