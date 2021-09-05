Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits One Day Volume of $14,481.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $14,481.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00495926 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

