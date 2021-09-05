Bitnation (XPAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196.00

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $91,472.17 and $196.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Bitnation is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

