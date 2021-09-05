BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $51.92 Average PT from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 272,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

