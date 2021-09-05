BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

