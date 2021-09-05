BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

