Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.