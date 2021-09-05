BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

ERO opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

