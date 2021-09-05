BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.10.

LUN opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.82. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

