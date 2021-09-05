Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 7.9% Higher

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.52. 67,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 510,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.