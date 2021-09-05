Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $430,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 349,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,454. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

