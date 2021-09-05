Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $217.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

