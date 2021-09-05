Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

