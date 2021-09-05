Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 174,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

