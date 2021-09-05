Brian Mikalis Sells 1,699 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04.

MAX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

