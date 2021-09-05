Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

