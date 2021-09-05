Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

