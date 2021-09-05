Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

