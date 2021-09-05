Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.88.

AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

