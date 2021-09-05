Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

EGHT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 712,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 165.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $209,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

