Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report sales of $447.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 614,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

