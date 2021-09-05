Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $258.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.63 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 110,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

